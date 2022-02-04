Someone Built The Coolest 'Secret Hiding Den' Inside Their House And Getting There Is Only Half The Fun

A tour inside a man's custom-built "hiding space" has gone viral on Reddit as people have become completely transfixed at this wondrous world inside his walls that he's built.

"All in all this took me about 3 months to build the entire secret fort, working on it several hours each day after work," he said.

According to the designer of the secret hiding space on Instructable, he "started the fort in [his] closet because it butted up to [his] shower, which had a lower ceiling. And then found an upstairs room that backed up to the attic for the mini-fridge exit."

(Instructables/coolweave])

He "had an old fridge that [he] used in the dorm in college that wasn't cooling very well, so [he] cut off the back of it using the Angle Grinder and Oscillating Multi-tool to create an open back. Then [he] used 90 degree angle brackets to mount it to the wall."

(Instructables/coolweave)

He also provided instructions for others who were interested in building their own "legendary secret fort."

The Legendary Secret Fort by James Crugnale on Scribd