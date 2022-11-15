Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

GO OFF KING

This Guy Has The Most Scathing Comeback To Boomers Saying 'When I Was Your Age, I Owned A House'

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley
This Guy Has The Most Scathing Comeback To Boomers Saying 'When I Was Your Age, I Owned A House'
In the words of Scott Seiss: "Your down payment couldn't buy a Frosty at an airport Wendy's today."
· 1.8k reads

Use this the next time someone tries to tell you they were "built different" as a young person. Because the truth is, the economy was built different back then.



Seiss also makes the great point that by the time we're today's boomers' age, there won't be a livable planet on which to own a house anymore, sooo...

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Real Estate Stories