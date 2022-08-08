Popular
it can be done

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez · · 193 reads ·
Low Credit Score? Here's How You Can Still Rent An Apartment
Poor credit makes renting harder, but it's not impossible.

A low credit score can make it considerably more difficult to rent a property, but there are ways to secure a decent apartment even with bad credit.

  • Convince the landlord you're good for the rent. Offer to pay a higher deposit, pay a month or two of rent in advance, or suggest setting up automatic payments.
  • Provide evidence that you're financially stable. Show the landlord pay checks, bank statements and paid utility bills — the longer the paper trail, the better.
  • Look for "rent-by-owner" options that don't require a credit check. But be careful of scams or illegal properties — sometimes there's a reason the landlord isn't worried about paperwork.

