it can be done
Low Credit Score? Here's How You Can Still Rent An Apartment
The Lede
A low credit score can make it considerably more difficult to rent a property, but there are ways to secure a decent apartment even with bad credit.
Key Details
- Convince the landlord you're good for the rent. Offer to pay a higher deposit, pay a month or two of rent in advance, or suggest setting up automatic payments.
- Provide evidence that you're financially stable. Show the landlord pay checks, bank statements and paid utility bills — the longer the paper trail, the better.
- Look for "rent-by-owner" options that don't require a credit check. But be careful of scams or illegal properties — sometimes there's a reason the landlord isn't worried about paperwork.