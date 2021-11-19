Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

THE TWO MOST IMPORTANT ROOMS

Real Estate Agents Reveal What To Renovate Before Listing Your Home To Get A Higher Price
Even modest updates to key areas in your home will help drive up its sales price.

A recent market report shows that home prices are up 22 percent since March 2020 and the prices of newly constructed homes have gone up 25 percent. Marshall Malone, a real estate agent based in Birmingham, Alabama, says you should first renovate the kitchen and bathroom if you're looking to sell. Other agents also agree.

  • "Buyers want HGTV homes like they’ve been watching on TV," says LA-based agent Robert Erickson. He says to aim for small renovation projects that make a great visual impact.
  • Erickson says the practical reason behind this is that it saves buyers some of the costs that pile up when closing on a home.
  • Both Malone and Erickson recommend spending modestly and looking out for things like labor shortages that might drive renovation costs up.

