THE TWO MOST IMPORTANT ROOMS
Real Estate Agents Reveal What To Renovate Before Listing Your Home To Get A Higher Price
The Lede
A recent market report shows that home prices are up 22 percent since March 2020 and the prices of newly constructed homes have gone up 25 percent. Marshall Malone, a real estate agent based in Birmingham, Alabama, says you should first renovate the kitchen and bathroom if you're looking to sell. Other agents also agree.
Key Details
- "Buyers want HGTV homes like they’ve been watching on TV," says LA-based agent Robert Erickson. He says to aim for small renovation projects that make a great visual impact.
- Erickson says the practical reason behind this is that it saves buyers some of the costs that pile up when closing on a home.
- Both Malone and Erickson recommend spending modestly and looking out for things like labor shortages that might drive renovation costs up.
