MARKET REPORT
Redfin's Recent Real Estate Report Indicates No Signs Of A Market Cooldown
770 reads | submitted by Adwait via redfin.com
The Lede
Tim Ellis and Redfin report that the home-buying market hasn't cooled down a bit: it's still competitive and mortgage rates are through the roof. "Unfortunately for buyers hoping to find a deal as competition cools, sellers are pulling back even faster, which is keeping the market deep in seller’s territory," said Daryl Fairweather, Redfin Chief Economist. "So even though price drops are becoming more common, most homes are still selling above asking price and in record time." Here are the key takeaways.
Key Details
- Google searches for "homes for sale" during the end of April were down seven percent from last year.
- Mortgage purchase applications since the past year have dipped by 11 percent, but were up by four percent according to a seasonally-adjusted index in the last week of April.
- Early May's 30-year mortgage rate of 5.27 percent was a record high since August 2009.
- Fifty-six percent of sold homes cost more than their list price in April 2022, compared to 47 percent from a year ago.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments