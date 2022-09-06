The End Of This TikTok Real Estate Video Will Have You In Tears (Of Despair)

As countries all over the world struggle with housing crises, most of us have come to (reluctantly) accept that if we want to buy a home, we're going to have to settle for very little bang for our buck. This Toronto property shared by TikTok user @realtor.nero, however, takes the cake.

The absurdly thin building, which looks like it was carelessly tacked on to the end of a street of normal-sized houses, costs — according to the video — $1.95 million. It's a mind-boggling price for what is essentially a staircase with walls and a roof.

But, my friends, it gets worse. In the last few seconds of the video we're shown a 360-view of the bedroom — and it's revealed, in a surprisingly drawn-out shot that implies the realtor thinks this is a normal thing, that the toilet is located in the corner. That's right — for the princely sum of $1.95 million you'll have the luxury of pooping next to your bed.

Check out the video for yourself below.

Via Twitter / TikTok.