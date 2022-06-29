You Could Live In This House That Is Also A Museum Of Rocks And Pebble Art

Jerry Seinfeld in Bee Movie voice... "Ya like rocks?"

If so, you should consider buying this house in Redmond, Oregon, that is not only a very pleasantly rock-encrusted house — but seems like actually it might have been a museum devoted to rocks, gemstones, pebbles and large artistic structures.

The place is apparently the Petersen Rock Garden, originally built by and named for Rasmus Petersen, a Danish immigrant, in the early 1900s. Though Petersen died in 1952, his family maintained the rock garden until 2016, when it closed because repair costs were too high. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.

The property is home to a series of miniature castles, monuments, churches, bridges and other model structures built of rock — all of which would presumably become elements of the new property owner’s yard.

There are also peacocks, though it’s not clear if those are included in the listing.

The house is listed on Zillow for $825,000 — an insanely good price for the sheer number of buildings on the property, even if the vast majority of them are too small for a person to actually enter.

See more about the house on Zillow, and read more about the Petersen Rock Garden on Oregon Discovery.