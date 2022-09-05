13 bathrooms should be enough
This Huge, $18 Million Palatial Home Has To Be Seen To Be Believed
If you've ever wondered what kind of home you could live in if you had far, far too much money, look no further. Palazzo Riggi, located in Saratoga Springs, New York, is a 25,000-square-foot estate listed on Zillow for a cool $17,900,000.
This 6-bed, 13-bath property has a seemingly endless list of impressive features and facilities — and words don't do it justice, so let's commence the tour.
We'll start with the exterior. Very nice.
The inside is giving regal.
However — they say money can't buy style, and, well... they might be right.
Yikes. (And yes, those are carpeted steps leading up to a pet's bed.)
Like any good rich person's home, this one comes with a theater, a bowling-alley-slash-drinks-bar, pools, a spa and two custom Clive Christian kitchens (among other things).
So, if you've got around $80 million lying around and you're in the market for an absurdly lavish home, this might just be the property for you.
Via @zillowgonewild.
Images via Zillow