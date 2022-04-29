A CITY OF BROKEN HEARTS
How Pandemic Breakups Upended New York City's Rental Market
The Lede
Curbed writer Bridget Read has concluded, after consulting a multitude of New York City experts, that pandemic breakups have indeed upended one of the country's hottest rental markets. One-bedroom prices are rising through the roof and while agents say single renters are to blame, one saw the upside: "At least it means there are a ton of other single people out there now?" Here's what looking for a one-bedroom apartment was like for Read.
Key Details
- One sublet asked Read to write a "my relationship to the borough"-type cover letter. Read couldn't even schedule viewings because agents said people were renting without seeing listings.
- One listing got 40 applications in 16 minutes, one broker told Read, and another eventually went for $400 above the listing price.
- One-bedroom rents were up as much as 24 percent in Manhattan because many pandemic deals were expiring, while 2-bd rents hadn't changed much since March 2021.
