Submitted by Adwait via zumper.com

The Most Expensive One-Bedroom Apartments In The US, Ranked
A city on the East coast has shoved the Bay Area out of the top ten most expensive rental markets and we've already reached record growth pace this year.

The Lede

Jeff Andrews from Zumper crunched the recent real estate financial numbers, dug into one-bedroom median rent prices across the country and looked at growth areas in major metros to paint a picture of March's real estate scene.

Key Details

  • NYC is still the most expensive city to rent a 1-BD in ($3,260 median rent price) and Miami ($2,500) recently overtook San Jose ($2,420) as the fourth most expensive city.
  • National rent growth in the first three months of 2022 has been faster than 2021, as median 1-BD rents hit a high ($1,400), indicating a 2.5 percent increase this year, 0.6 points more than this time last year.
  • Rents in Cincinnati had the biggest year-over-year decrease, whereas those in Anchorage had the highest.

