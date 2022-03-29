ROOM TO IMPROVE
The Most Expensive One-Bedroom Apartments In The US, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via zumper.com
The Lede
Jeff Andrews from Zumper crunched the recent real estate financial numbers, dug into one-bedroom median rent prices across the country and looked at growth areas in major metros to paint a picture of March's real estate scene.
Key Details
- NYC is still the most expensive city to rent a 1-BD in ($3,260 median rent price) and Miami ($2,500) recently overtook San Jose ($2,420) as the fourth most expensive city.
- National rent growth in the first three months of 2022 has been faster than 2021, as median 1-BD rents hit a high ($1,400), indicating a 2.5 percent increase this year, 0.6 points more than this time last year.
- Rents in Cincinnati had the biggest year-over-year decrease, whereas those in Anchorage had the highest.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments