US States With The Most Secure Homes For Sale, Ranked

From doorbell cameras to motion sensors, more and more homeowners these days are fitting their houses with hi-tech security features — and if you haven't yet, this study from smart home company Vivint might be the push you need.

Vivint analyzed 24,558 property listings across the 50 states to find out where in the US has the most secure homes for sale. In the study, a safe home is considered to be one with at least one of several security features (such as landscaping, door or window screens, security alarms, smart locks or home automation).

Key Findings:

The top three states for secure homes are Indiana , New Hampshire and Maine .

Nebraska is the state with the least safe homes for sale. Only three percent of the properties listed there have one or more security features.

A home with at least one security feature costs an average of $270.49 per square foot — nearly $38 more than that of a home without any.

The company also examined how security features can impact the value of homes in each state, and visualized their findings in the graphic below.

Via Vivint.