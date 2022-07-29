the price of living
These Are The US Cities Where People Are Worst-Hit By Housing Costs
The Lede
According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, households are deemed severely cost-burdened when they spend more than half of their combined income on housing costs. SmartAsset compared data on America's 150 largest cities to find out where people are most struggling with the cost of housing.
Key Details
- Topping the list is Glendale, California, where over 31 percent of the residents are severely cost-burdened by housing.
- In second place is Newark, New Jersey, with 30.05 percent of residents struggling significantly.
- Hialeah, Florida, comes third on the list. There, 28.50 percent of households spend at least 50 percent of their income on housing costs.