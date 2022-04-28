NEW COASTS ON THE BLOCK
The Most Expensive One-Bedroom Apartments In April, And More From Zumper's Latest Rent Report
Zumper's latest study shows that rents in 2022 are rising nearly twice as fast as they did this time last year. Here's what the data shows.
Key takeaways:
-
San Diego rents have grown over 30 percent year-over-year, unlike any other big cities in the country and the city's Chula Vista area saw the highest growth for 1-bed units.
-
Portland comes closest with roughly five percent growth and other cities like San Francisco and Seattle have dipped, not grown.
-
Median one-bedroom rents have jumped over three percent in 2022, hitting an all-time high of $1,410. Two-bedroom median rents reached $1,746, another milestone that was reset multiple times over the past 15 months.
-
Miami has exploded as one of the hottest cities in America, going from outside the top 10 most expensive rental markets for a one-bedroom to the third expensive city in just over a year.
-
Median one-bedroom rents dropped the most in Des Moines, Milwaukee, Boston, Seattle and Honolulu and were up considerably in Winston Salem, Columbus, Tallahassee, Syracuse and Irving.
One Bedroom Median Rent Prices In April 2022
|City
|Rent
|New York, NY
|$3,420
|San Francisco, CA
|$2,900
|Miami, FL
|$2,630
|Boston, MA
|$2,530
|San Diego, CA
|$2,390
|San Jose, CA
|$2,300
|Los Angeles, CA
|$2,250
|Washington, DC
|$2,250
|Oakland, CA
|$2,060
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|$1,960
Read more at Zumper.
[Photo by Yonas Bekele]
