IT'S GETTING SPICY
The Most Competitive Rental Markets In The US, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via rentcafe.com
The Lede
The most competitive rental markets in the US were Eugene, OR, San Diego, CA, and Knoxville, TN, according to RentCafe's market insights as people mainly relocated from denser metros to smaller ones. During rental season, the average vacant apartment was filled in under a month, and 95.4 percent of the rental market was occupied in 2021.
Key Details
- Knoxville, TN, and Pensacola, FL, had the joint lowest average vacancy days for an apartment (18) among the top 20 most competitive rental markets in 2021. Knoxville also had the highest number of prospective renters (36) competing for rentals.
- Salt Lake City, UT, had the lowest occupancy rate among rental units, with 96.1 percent occupied among the top 20.
- Renters in Long Island, NY, required the highest credit scores (an average score of 673) in order to rent a unit among the top 20.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Adwait:
The Year in Weird and Stupid Futures
Read Max looks back.