PRIORITIES
The Most Common Remodeling Projects That Homeowners Did In 2021, Ranked
691 reads | submitted by Adwait via eyeonhousing.org
The Lede
A recent survey shows what homeowners prioritized when it came to remodeling parts of their house. Unless the whole home went under, here's what their survey of remodeling businesses showed about the projects they completed 2021.
Key Details
- More than 50 percent of the business surveyed said homeowners majorly went for kitchen upgrades (81 percent of remodeling projects in 2021), followed by bathroom (78 percent) and the entire house (58 percent).
- Since 2019, when they tied first, kitchen and bathroom remodeling have been the most popular and in 2020 bathroom remodeling became first.
- Finished basements, decks and porches seemed to be far more popular among remodeling projects than home offices, exercise rooms and attics.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments