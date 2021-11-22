Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

AN UNPLEASANT SURPRISE

The Most Common Issues New Homeowners Face, Ranked
More than 85 percent of new homeowners end up fixing a problem they weren't aware the property had before they bought it.

The Lede

A recent HomeAdvisor survey of 1,900 homeowners who purchased a property within the last five years — 55 percent of whom were under 20 years old — estimated that they spent on average $7,080 fixing previous owners' mistakes. A third of them said they wouldn't have purchased the property had they been aware of the problem beforehand.

Key Details

  • The top three areas where new homeowners ended up spending the most on repair were the bathroom (53 percent), kitchen (46 percent) and bedroom (38 percent).
  • The top three issues that new homeowners had to deal with were electrical (40 percent), related to drainage (39 percent) or in the roofing (37 percent).
  • Agents recommend getting a thorough home inspection before you purchase so you can either get things fixed or negotiate the price down.

