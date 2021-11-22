AN UNPLEASANT SURPRISE
The Most Common Issues New Homeowners Face, Ranked
A recent HomeAdvisor survey of 1,900 homeowners who purchased a property within the last five years — 55 percent of whom were under 20 years old — estimated that they spent on average $7,080 fixing previous owners' mistakes. A third of them said they wouldn't have purchased the property had they been aware of the problem beforehand.
- The top three areas where new homeowners ended up spending the most on repair were the bathroom (53 percent), kitchen (46 percent) and bedroom (38 percent).
- The top three issues that new homeowners had to deal with were electrical (40 percent), related to drainage (39 percent) or in the roofing (37 percent).
- Agents recommend getting a thorough home inspection before you purchase so you can either get things fixed or negotiate the price down.
