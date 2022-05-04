IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR A BIGGER BACKYARD
The Most Affordable Premier Suburbs For Home Buyers, Ranked
Storagecafe analyzed the suburbs near metro areas that had the best selection of affordable homes. They used Zillow's Home Value Index from March 2022 to further breakdown and analyze which suburb works out best for those looking to move. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
-
While typical home costs in the US hover around $330,000, one in the top 100 suburbs will most likely cost you roughly $840,000.
-
The top three suburbs for home buyers were are all in Illinois, in the Chicago metro area ($309,268 home price). They are Crystal Lake ($301,757), Algonquin ($331,258) and Elk Grove Village ($331,338).
-
Home prices in certain California suburbs — like Palo Alto ($3,846,548), Newport Beach ($3,141,495), Laguna Beach ($3,044,288), Los Gatos ($2,758,608) and Mill Valley ($2,070,006) — are among the costliest in the country.
Read more at StorageCafe.
[Photo by Anthony Fomin]
