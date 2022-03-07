A TALE OF TWO CITIES
Metros With The Highest And Lowest Changes In Median Listing Price, Ranked
Highlights from Realtor.com's new February 2022 Monthly Market Trends Report:
The housing market has slowed down this year, with roughly 24.5 percent less active listings now than there were this time last year. Since the pandemic began in 2020, the active listings inventory has decreased by 62.6 percent.
Over the past year, the average home sale speed has increased, and in February, homes spent 47 days on average on the market nationwide — 17 fewer days than this time last year.
Metro areas with the highest year-over-year median listing price increases:
|METRO
|STATE
|% INCREASE
|Las Vegas, Henderson and Paradise
|NV
|39.6%
|Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach
|FL
|31.6%
|Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater
|FL
|31.5%
|Austin and Round Rock
|TX
|31.4%
|Orlando, Kissimmee and Sanford
|FL
|26.4%
|Hartford, West Hartford and East Hartford
|CT
|21.7%
|Jacksonville
|FL
|19.9%
|Phoenix, Mesa and Scottsdale
|AZ
|19.5%
|Nashville, Davidson, Murfreesboro and Franklin
|TN
|18.9%
|Denver-Aurora-Lakewood
|CO
|18.1%
Metro areas where the year-over-year median listing prices decreased the most:
|METRO
|STATE
|% DECREASE
|Rochester
|NY
|18%
|Detroit
|MI
|16.5%
|Cleavland
|OH
|12.6%
|Buffalo
|NY
|9.6%
|Los Angeles
|CA
|7.1%
|Chicago
|IL
|4.7%
|Baltimore
|MD
|4.3%
|Birmingham
|AL
|1.1%
|San Francisco
|CA
|0.5%
Read more at Realtor.com.