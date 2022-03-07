Trending
A TALE OF TWO CITIES

Metros With The Highest And Lowest Changes In Median Listing Price, Ranked

Las Vegas had the highest year-over-year median listing price increase, while prices in Rochester dipped the most.

Highlights from Realtor.com's new February 2022 Monthly Market Trends Report:


  • The housing market has slowed down this year, with roughly 24.5 percent less active listings now than there were this time last year. Since the pandemic began in 2020, the active listings inventory has decreased by 62.6 percent.

  • Over the past year, the average home sale speed has increased, and in February, homes spent 47 days on average on the market nationwide — 17 fewer days than this time last year.


Metro areas with the highest year-over-year median listing price increases:

METRO STATE % INCREASE
Las Vegas, Henderson and Paradise NV 39.6%
Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach FL 31.6%
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater FL 31.5%
Austin and Round Rock TX 31.4%
Orlando, Kissimmee and Sanford FL 26.4%
Hartford, West Hartford and East Hartford CT 21.7%
Jacksonville FL 19.9%
Phoenix, Mesa and Scottsdale AZ 19.5%
Nashville, Davidson, Murfreesboro and Franklin TN 18.9%
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood CO 18.1%

Metro areas where the year-over-year median listing prices decreased the most:

METRO STATE % DECREASE
Rochester NY 18%
Detroit MI 16.5%
Cleavland OH 12.6%
Buffalo NY 9.6%
Los Angeles CA 7.1%
Chicago IL 4.7%
Baltimore MD 4.3%
Birmingham AL 1.1%
San Francisco CA 0.5%

Read more at Realtor.com.

