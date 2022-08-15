do your homework
You Can Buy Affordable Homes From Land Banks. Here's How
The Lede
Land banks are local entities that acquire, manage and develop properties that most developers aren't interested in. Homes owned by land banks are often old, in less than ideal locations, or in need of lots of work — meaning they can be purchased for super low prices. Here's what to know about buying affordable housing through land banks.
Key Details
- Make sure you read the small print before you buy a land bank property. There are often certain stipulations, and you'll want to make sure you can meet the criteria.
- Be aware that what you see is what you get — you'll be responsible for any work or repairs needed to make the house livable.
- When you apply to purchase a land bank house, you'll probably be expected to provide some kind of work plan, as well as proof that you can afford not only the purchase, but any necessary repairs.