HOUSE HELP
Avoid Bringing Your Home Value Down By Following These Steps
2.5k reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via lifehacker.com
The Lede
Whether you're looking to sell your house, or are just curious how much it could be worth, it's worth reading up on the little things that could be bringing down the value of your home. From interior design decisions to the state of your garden, your property's value can be limited by the choices you make around the house. Here are three of them:
Key Details
- Laminate countertops: while cheap, these countertops do not appeal to the modern homebuyer. According to a National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) survey, 57 percent of homebuyers prefer granite or natural stone countertops.
- Small (or no) kitchen pantry: 83 percent of those who responded to the NAHB survey said they heavily desire a kitchen pantry in their home, while 32 percent consider it a must-have.
- Wall-to-wall carpet: most new homebuyers prefer hardwood flooring over carpet for their house.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments