DIY
How To Fix Cracks In Your Driveway In Three Steps
1.2k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley via lifehacker.com
The Lede
There's no way around it: over time, exposed to the elements, your driveway will develop cracks — and you'll want to patch them up before they cause bigger problems and require more maintenance. If they're two inches deep or less, you can patch them yourself. You'll need a patching compound (a concrete compound for concrete driveways, a "cold patch" for blacktop), a sealer, sand if the crack is larger, a trowel, a strong hose or pressure washer, a tamper and cones, flags or tape to mark off the area.
Key Details
- Step 1: Clean out the cracks. Remove dirt and debris with a hose or pressure washer, pull weeds and then apply horticultural vinegar or hot water to make sure weeds are dead.
- Step 2: Patch the cracks. Premixed crack filler works for small cracks; use sand and then your patch compound for cracks >0.5 inches deep. Use your trowel to fill and smooth.
- Step 3: Seal the patches. Once the patches are cured, brush sealant onto the patched cracks (ideally one the same color as your driveway) and dry completely.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments