Want To Lose Your Car And Move To A New City? Figure Out These Things First
The Lede
Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that a gallon of gas isn't getting cheaper, and the average price of a new car is also up considerably from a year ago. Thinking of ditching your vehicle? You will roughly stop emitting 4.6 metric tones of carbon dioxide each year — which a typical car does, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Here are some tips from Bert Sperling, founder of Best Places, on how to pick a new city where you might not need a personal vehicle.
Key Details
- Pick denser cities because of their walkability. You should also investigate how robust (think delays, connectivity, comfort) a city's public transportation system is.
- Keep an eye out for bicycling infrastructure and bike share programs — and find out how city residents like to commute.
- If you prefer a small town, look for clusters like college towns for more convenience and avoid extreme weather conditions that'll inhibit your ability to freely roam around.
