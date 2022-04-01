Trending
ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

How Much Space You Can Purchase For $1 Million Around The World, Visualized

In Monaco you're going to get just 157 square feet.

Visual Capitalist, Marcus Lu and Knight Frank crunched the numbers on how much real estate one million dollars would get you around the world. Here's what they found:


Key findings:
  • Hong Kong is one of the costliest markets in the world and $1 million will only get you 229 sq. ft. On the other hand, in Dubai you can get up to six times more (1,469 sq. ft).
  • In America, one million dollars will get you 358 sq. ft in New York, 454 sq. ft in Los Angeles and 883 sq. ft in Miami.


City Country Prime Property Sq. Ft For $1M USD
Monaco 🇲🇨 Monaco 157
Hong Kong 🇨🇳 China 229
London 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 329
New York 🇺🇸 United States 358
Singapore 🇸🇬 Singapore 381
Geneva 🇨🇭 Switzerland 399
Sydney 🇦🇺 Australia 446
Shanghai 🇨🇳 China 452
Los Angeles 🇺🇸 United States 454
Paris 🇫🇷 France 455
Beijing 🇨🇳 China 601
Tokyo 🇯🇵 Japan 692
Berlin 🇩🇪 Germany 786
Miami 🇺🇸 United States 833
Melbourne 🇦🇺 Australia 907
Madrid 🇪🇸 Spain 1,136
Mumbai 🇮🇳 India 1,164
Dubai 🇦🇪 UAE 1,469
Cape Town 🇿🇦 South Africa 2,363
São Paulo 🇧🇷 Brazil 2,759

Read more at Visual Capitalist.

[Photo by Stephen Leonardi on Unsplash]

Comments

