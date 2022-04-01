ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT
How Much Space You Can Purchase For $1 Million Around The World, Visualized
1.8k reads | submitted by Adwait
Visual Capitalist, Marcus Lu and Knight Frank crunched the numbers on how much real estate one million dollars would get you around the world. Here's what they found:
Key findings:
- Hong Kong is one of the costliest markets in the world and $1 million will only get you 229 sq. ft. On the other hand, in Dubai you can get up to six times more (1,469 sq. ft).
- In America, one million dollars will get you 358 sq. ft in New York, 454 sq. ft in Los Angeles and 883 sq. ft in Miami.
|City
|Country
|Prime Property Sq. Ft For $1M USD
|Monaco
|🇲🇨 Monaco
|157
|Hong Kong
|🇨🇳 China
|229
|London
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|329
|New York
|🇺🇸 United States
|358
|Singapore
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|381
|Geneva
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|399
|Sydney
|🇦🇺 Australia
|446
|Shanghai
|🇨🇳 China
|452
|Los Angeles
|🇺🇸 United States
|454
|Paris
|🇫🇷 France
|455
|Beijing
|🇨🇳 China
|601
|Tokyo
|🇯🇵 Japan
|692
|Berlin
|🇩🇪 Germany
|786
|Miami
|🇺🇸 United States
|833
|Melbourne
|🇦🇺 Australia
|907
|Madrid
|🇪🇸 Spain
|1,136
|Mumbai
|🇮🇳 India
|1,164
|Dubai
|🇦🇪 UAE
|1,469
|Cape Town
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|2,363
|São Paulo
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|2,759
Read more at Visual Capitalist.
[Photo by Stephen Leonardi on Unsplash]
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments