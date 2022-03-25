HOME RUN
How Much Apartment Space You Get For $1,500 Per Month In America's Biggest Cities, Visualized
Submitted by Adwait
RentCafe and Yardi Matrix crunched numbers from the 100 largest American cities to find out which one offered the best size for $1,500-per-month rent. Here's what they found:
- Southern and Midwestern cities have the best sizes to offer in the price range, and Wichita, Kansas, is among the best options.
- No surprises that coastal cities in the East and West have the smallest apartments to offer in a $1,500 price range, which in Manhattan, New York, might get you just 300 square feet.
[Click here for an interactive version]
(Rentcafe)
Read more at RentCafe
[Image courtesy Francesca Tosolini]
