House Prices In Capital Cities Around The World, Mapped

With the median cost of US homes growing 50 percent since January 2020, last year saw record highs for house prices in America. But how do other countries compare?

To find out how the price of a home varies across the globe, NetCredit looked at over 800,000 online property listings for 73 of the world's capitals, and worked out the median house price for each city and per square meter. Using the average monthly net salary for each capital, they also calculated affordability and how many years the average earner has to work to afford a median-value home.

Key Findings:

is home to the most expensive properties in the world. Houses in the city-state are priced at $4,475,000 on average. Houses are least expensive in Cuba's capital of Havana , where the cheapest average home costs just $40,569.

. The cost of a median-priced property in the Iranian city equates to around 158 years of the average worker's earnings. Homes in South Africa's capital, Pretoria, are the most affordable of the cities studied — you'll only have to save for 4.7 years to afford the average house there.

Via NetCredit.