The US Cities Where It Takes Longest To Afford A Down Payment, Mapped
Depending on where you live, the time it takes to save for a down payment on a house will vary wildly. SmartAsset ranked US cities based on the years of work needed to afford the initial payment for a property — using median income figures and assuming that workers would save 20 percent of their income each year, for 20 percent and 12 percent down payments on a median home.
Key Findings:
Los Angeles has the longest timeline when it comes to saving for a down payment. Residents in this city will have to work for an average of seven years to afford a 12 percent down payment, and 11.6 years for a 20 percent payment.
A 12 percent down payment in the top 10 cities will require, on average, more than 4.5 years of work.
Detroit, Michigan residents have the shortest wait of all the cities studied. With a median home value of $69,300, they'll only need to work for an average of 1.92 years to make a 20 percent down payment.
Via SmartAsset.
[Image credit: Tierra Mallorca]