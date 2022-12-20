Popular
The US Cities Where It Takes Longest To Afford A Down Payment, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
Ranking cities in the US based on the years of work required to make a down payment on a home.
Depending on where you live, the time it takes to save for a down payment on a house will vary wildly. SmartAsset ranked US cities based on the years of work needed to afford the initial payment for a property — using median income figures and assuming that workers would save 20 percent of their income each year, for 20 percent and 12 percent down payments on a median home.



Key Findings:

  • Los Angeles has the longest timeline when it comes to saving for a down payment. Residents in this city will have to work for an average of seven years to afford a 12 percent down payment, and 11.6 years for a 20 percent payment.

  • A 12 percent down payment in the top 10 cities will require, on average, more than 4.5 years of work.

  • Detroit, Michigan residents have the shortest wait of all the cities studied. With a median home value of $69,300, they'll only need to work for an average of 1.92 years to make a 20 percent down payment.



