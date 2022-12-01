whoosh
How To Know If You Can, Or Should, Power Your House With Wind Power
The Lede
Before diving into wind power, you have to go through a list of checks to make sure you're even eligible. It's not just free electricity, a lot goes into installing a turbine on your property. You have to consider your neighbors, how it looks, and the logistics of long term reliance on the wind, which isn't always around.
Key Details
- You need to be in the right location, and your turbine has to be at least 30 feet tall.
- Your local homeowners association has to approve of the zoning permits.
- The wind speed has to be fast enough, a crucial sticking point for everything to work.
- Calculate how many watts your home requires (the average home needs 886 kWh a month).
- Your turbine will kill a lot of birds. Watch out!