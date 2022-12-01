Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

whoosh

Jared Russo
Jared Russo via lifehacker.com
How To Know If You Can, Or Should, Power Your House With Wind Power
Free energy comes at a cost. Know what you're going to get into if you plan on taking up the power of a nice breeze.
· 183 reads

The Lede

Before diving into wind power, you have to go through a list of checks to make sure you're even eligible. It's not just free electricity, a lot goes into installing a turbine on your property. You have to consider your neighbors, how it looks, and the logistics of long term reliance on the wind, which isn't always around.

Key Details

  • You need to be in the right location, and your turbine has to be at least 30 feet tall.
  • Your local homeowners association has to approve of the zoning permits.
  • The wind speed has to be fast enough, a crucial sticking point for everything to work.
  • Calculate how many watts your home requires (the average home needs 886 kWh a month).
  • Your turbine will kill a lot of birds. Watch out!

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Real Estate Stories