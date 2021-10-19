THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME
Here Are The Best Cities For First-Time Homebuyers To Buy A House
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via forbes.com
Additional Thoughts
- If you're looking for cities where the average wage is enough to buy a median-priced, single-family home, here are some places to consider: Macon, Georgia; Peoria, Illinois; Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan. In all three of these cities, the median sales price of a single-family home was under $200,000 in the third quarter of 2021, which is way lower than the national median sales price of $356,700.
- If affordabililty is your main concern and you can work remotely in areas that are less expensive, it's worth considering cities such as Detroit, Michigan, and Youngstown, Ohio, where the median listing price for single-family homes was below $100,00.
- And if single-family homes are beyond your budget and you're considering a condo, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wichita, Kansas, and Hartford, Connecticut, all have condos at a median price under $120,000.
