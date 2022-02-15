Here Are 3D Renderings Of Three Houses That Frank Lloyd Wright Never Built

Frank Lloyd Wright is revered as one of the greatest architects in American history, an early champion of mid-century modern homes. But unfortunately, despite his universal acclaim, not every one of his projects was given the green light.

In fact, 660 out of Wright’s 1,171 architectural projects never made it out of the blueprint stages.

Home project company Angi decided to envision what three of his unrealized designs would look like as 3D renderings. Here's what they put together including background information from Angi's Kaitlyn Pacheco.

Mrs. David Devin House (Chicago, 1896)

There isn’t as much information for this house as some of the others, but the detail in the floor plan is exquisite. The structure itself looks really beautiful and quite different to some of FLW’s other unbuilt house.

Lake Tahoe Lodge (Lake Tahoe, California, 1923)

In 1923 Frank Lloyd Wright began designing plans for a non-commissioned and unbuilt project, the Lake Tahoe Summer Colony. Here, not only does he imagine an array of cottages along the shore, but also a fleet of cabins afloat in the bay.Wright located his proposal for Lake Tahoe on a site of some 200 acres surrounding the head of Emerald Bay, at the lake’s southwest corner. Heavily-wooded mountains provided a sense of enclosure, their slopes enlivened by natural terraces edged with boulders, and by spring-fed rivulets and waterfalls. An island near the center of the bay added a picturesque focus.

Cottage Studio for Ayn Rand (Connecticut, 1946)

In 1937, Ayn Rand asked Frank Lloyd Wright for an interview to discuss a novel she was writing. Years later, she got a house, or at least this design of a “cottage.” (The writing studio on the top level sounds incredible.) The whole story is fascinating, and for those of you who have read The Fountainhead, you can guess who she modeled Roark on.For various reasons that house was never built but a limited number of prints of Wright's rendering were made available. One of those prints hangs today in Atlas Shrugged Producer John Aglialoro's office -along with a letter from Ayn Rand to Frank Lloyd Wright praising the house

