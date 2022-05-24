You Can Live In A One-Bedroom In Greenpoint For Just $600/Month — If You're Down To Live On A Boat

With a catastrophically expensive market for both buying and renting homes, there's been a lot of talk of insanely high rent these days — especially in cities like New York. And while some people have been able to take advantage of pandemic-induced remote work situations by moving out of the city to a cheaper town or area, not everyone can do that, nor should they have to.

But until rent comes down, we have to make do with what we can afford — and one Twitter user surfaced a particularly affordable option on Craigslist... in the form of a boat.

Gorgeous 1 bedroom in Greenpoint for just $600/mo. Most common solution to the whole “no shower” thing is just a membership at a local gym. pic.twitter.com/9UV8RSodxT — Noah Goldberg (@Noah__Goldberg) May 24, 2022

That's right: this one-bedroom (which really looks more like a studio, but we'll trust the listing) could be yours for the low price of $600/month — an absolutely unheard-of price in the city, especially in Greenpoint, a beautiful neighborhood in the northernmost part of Brooklyn.

As the listing says, there's no shower, but a gym membership could solve that. Trouble is, most gym memberships cost pretty hefty fees these days, so add at least a couple hundred bucks to your monthly tab. And with MetroCard costs and the price of groceries these days, this whole situation is going to be so much more expensive than it seems.

Honestly, skip the one-bedroom boat; you're better off with roommates.