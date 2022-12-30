Popular
'it's so dumb, it's brilliant!'

Netflix's Prank Zillow Ad For The 'Glass Onion' Commune Has Fans Fooled

Sorry people, you can't actually buy Miles Bron's private isle paradise.
Less than a week after the release of "Glass Onion" on Netflix — and two days after we all watched it with our parents on Christmas — Twitter's favorite real estate account set the platform aflutter with the news that the film's paradisical Greek isle commune was for sale.



Except, it's not. Despite what the pranksters at Netflix would like you to believe, the "Glass Onion" commune doesn't actually exist.


And you've got to respect Netflix's commitment to the bit; the realtor associated with the listing is Derol Zablinski — or, the random guy seen walking around the compound in the movie.

Well played.




Images via Zillow.

