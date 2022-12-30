Netflix's Prank Zillow Ad For The 'Glass Onion' Commune Has Fans Fooled

Less than a week after the release of "Glass Onion" on Netflix — and two days after we all watched it with our parents on Christmas — Twitter's favorite real estate account set the platform aflutter with the news that the film's paradisical Greek isle commune was for sale.

The home or uhhh commune from @netflix’s “Glass Onion: a knives out mystery” is on Zillow for $450,000,000. The home has 17 bd, 22 ba, 29,000 sq ft and sits on 26 acres. pic.twitter.com/GVNBr9Sofb — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) December 27, 2022

Except, it's not. Despite what the pranksters at Netflix would like you to believe, the "Glass Onion" commune doesn't actually exist.

The property seen in the film, and described in the $45 million Zillow listing as "multi-layered living in paradise," is a combination of the Amanzoe hotel in Greece and scenes shot on a soundstage in Belgrade, Serbia.

And you've got to respect Netflix's commitment to the bit; the realtor associated with the listing is Derol Zablinski — or, the random guy seen walking around the compound in the movie.

Well played.

Images via Zillow.