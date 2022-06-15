Garden state
Does A Garden Increase The Value Of Your Home? It Depends What State You Live In
The Lede
Living Cozy looked at the average yard size and the average house value of each US state to find out where having a large garden has the biggest impact on your property value. Each state was given a 'yard value score.' Where does your state rank?
Key Details
- First place goes to Hawaii, with an overall score of 8.68 out of 10. The median home value in the state is $615,300 and the median garden size is 20,470 square feet.
- New Hampshire, Montana and Vermont are in joint second, with scores tied at 8.17.
- Following behind is Alaska, which was scored 7.76. The state's median home value is $270,400, while the median yard size is 24,783 square feet.