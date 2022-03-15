Trending
THE PUSH TO THE FUTURE

The Fastest Developing Real Estate Markets In The US, Ranked

Submitted by Adwait

Texas has been the fastest growing urban hub in America over the last ten years.

StorageCafe analyzed construction data of single- and multi-family homes, self storage facilities, offices, retail and commercial (retail and industrial) sectors in the 50 largest American metros to see which area is leading the charge.

They dove into details like the amount of square footage delivered in office commercial spaces and building permits for residential constructions. Here's what they found:






