Here's Dave Chappelle Threatening To Yank Business From His Ohio Village If They Build Affordable Housing

Submitted by Adwait

Dave Chappelle dropped by his local Yellow Springs community meeting and threatened to remove a couple of his businesses in the area if a proposed affordable housing plan would've gone through.

The Dayton Daily News reports that a new development in Yellow Springs will go ahead, but without the affordable housing section it had initially planned. This reversal was the result of numerous residents, including Dave Chappelle, complaining and expressing their displeasure surrounding it. The development will now go back to its original plan of 143 single-family homes that are estimated to be priced around $300,000.

Chappelle reportedly has two ventures that are planned in the area, according the the Dayton Daily News and threatened to pull his proposed "Firehouse Eatery" and comedy club "Live from YS" if the plan was not revised. "I can't believe you'd make me audition, for you. We look like clowns," he said.

"I am not bluffing," Chappelle said. "I will take it all off the table."


Several netizens voiced disapproval over Chappelle speaking out against the development.




