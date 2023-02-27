The Most Colorful House In The World Is On Sale For $3.5 Million

If you want to live somewhere that makes you feel like you're visiting a daycare in a confused dream, boy, do we have the house for you.

Sitting conspicuously on the waterfront in Lighthouse Point, Florida, this vibrant five-bed is listed for $3,500,000. It's unclear what themes, if any, the house is incorporating — but you can't accuse the place of being boring.

There are some parts of the house I genuinely love, like the swanky bar area and the reception. Pale green and lilac together in one room? I'm sold.

As well as being situated directly on the Grand South Canal, the house also comes with a pretty sweet pool. I particularly enjoy the unnecessary (but fun) "Little Mermaid"-esque coral reef decoration, although scraped knees and elbows do seem inevitable.

If there's an earthly color that does not feature somewhere in this house, let us know in the comments.

Via @zillowgonewild.

[Images: Zillow]