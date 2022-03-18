IT's GETTING HOT IN HERE
Cities With The Most Bidding Wars On Home Offers In February 2022, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via redfin.com
The Lede
In February 2022, the percentage of home offers on Redfin properties that faced bidding wars was 68.6 precent, compared to 60.2 percent during the same time last year. In April 2020, only 32.7 percent of offers had bidding wars. "Competition will likely plateau or even decline if rates keep increasing as expected. Monthly mortgage payments for new buyers are already at a record high. As they continue to creep up, some buyers will move to the sidelines," said Daryl Fairweather, Redfin's chief economist.
Key Details
- 87.5 percent of home offers in El Paso (TX) saw bidding wars — the highest percentage in the US. Buyers in Denver (83 percent), Minneapolis (81.1 percent), Raleigh (80 percent) and the Bay Area (79.9 percent) followed.
- Greensboro (25.9 percent), Bakersfield (39.4 percent), Cleveland (46.4 percent), Jacksonville (46.7 percent) and Allentown (52.2 percent) were among the least competitive markets.
- Homes priced between $1–1.5M had the highest chances of competition, where those under $200K had the least.