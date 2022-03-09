CHILD'S PLAY
American Cities With Recent Increases In Gen Z Renters, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait
Zoomer hotspots are slowly emerging around the country, according to a RentCafe analysis based on rental application data from RentGrow, Inc. Here are some highlights that showcase what trends the younger crop of renters are leaning towards.
Just more than a quarter (27 percent) of the total rental applications analyzed last year were from zoomers. During this time, activity among zoomer renters went up 21 percent, while milennial lease applications dipped by eight percent.
The top ten cities with the highest percentage of change from 2020 to 2021 in their share of zoomer renters were San Francisco (101 percent), Jersey City (95 percent), Manhattan (63 percent), Philadelphia (61 percent), Boston (59 percent), Arlington (55 percent), San Jose (52 percent), Seattle (52 percent), Minneapolis (46 percent) and Los Angeles (45 percent).