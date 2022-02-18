BIG SPIKES
Cities That Had The Highest Rent Increases In 2021, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via grow.acorns.com
The Lede
Real estate expert Joshua Haley recommends taking the option of a modified payment plan if your landlord is willing to negotiate one. The Biden Administration has began using funds from an Emergency Rental Assistance program worth $46.5 billion and are expected to help high-cost areas such as San Diego, Washington DC and Houston.
Key Details
- Austin, Texas, which emerged as a new getaway from the usual coastal options, had the highest annual percent increase in rent at 40 percent, and the average rent in December '21 was $2,290.
- Among the top cities with the highest annual percent increases, residents in New York City, New Brunswick, Newark and Nassau County had the highest average rent — $3,718 — in December '21.
- Other cities in the top 10 include Portland, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.
Additional submission from Adwait:
Where A Volcano Is Good For Tourism
Despite the destruction of La Palma's recent volcanic eruption, which affected all the island's inhabitants, tourism is bringing new hope for those determined to rebuild.