Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

BIG SPIKES

Submitted by Adwait via grow.acorns.com

Cities That Had The Highest Rent Increases In 2021, Ranked
The median monthly cost of a one-bedroom increased by 11.6 percent last year, and in December 2021, rents were up 14.1 percent year-over-year.

The Lede

Real estate expert Joshua Haley recommends taking the option of a modified payment plan if your landlord is willing to negotiate one. The Biden Administration has began using funds from an Emergency Rental Assistance program worth $46.5 billion and are expected to help high-cost areas such as San Diego, Washington DC and Houston.

Key Details

  • Austin, Texas, which emerged as a new getaway from the usual coastal options, had the highest annual percent increase in rent at 40 percent, and the average rent in December '21 was $2,290.
  • Among the top cities with the highest annual percent increases, residents in New York City, New Brunswick, Newark and Nassau County had the highest average rent — $3,718 — in December '21.
  • Other cities in the top 10 include Portland, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Additional submission from Adwait:

Submitted via travel

Despite the destruction of La Palma's recent volcanic eruption, which affected all the island's inhabitants, tourism is bringing new hope for those determined to rebuild.