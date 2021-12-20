Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

BIG GAINS

Submitted by Adwait via grow.acorns.com

Cities With The Highest Rent Growth In 2021, Ranked
The rental market has bounced back after an initial pandemic dip across cities in America.

The Lede

Zumper's national rent report estimates that the median price of a one-bedroom apartment increased by 11.6 percent overt the past year. Half of the top ten cities with the highest increases are in Florida, which experts say is due to high demand and fierce competition among renters in hot markets.

Key Details

  • The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased by 38.29 percent in Miami to $2,280 over the past year, the highest increase in the country.
  • New York City ranked fourth in rent increases — 32.4 percent over the past year — and at $3,190 has the highest median rent for a one-bedroom apartment among the top ten cities.
  • Glendale, Arizona, has the cheapest median price for a one-bedroom unit in the top ten at $1,200, and had a 27.7 percent rent increase this year.

Additional Thoughts

  1. Miami, Florida (YoY growth 38.29%, median one-bedroom rent $2,280)
  2. Tampa, Florida (38.1%, $1630)
  3. Orlando, Florida (32.8% $1,620)
  4. New York, New York (34.2%, $3,190)
  5. Glendale, Arizona (27.7%, $1,200)
  6. Jacksonville, Florida (27.1%, $1,220)
  7. Henderson, Nevada (25.2%, $1,590)
  8. Boise, Idaho (24.8%, $1,410)
  9. Mesa, Arizona (24.7%, $1,210)
  10. St. Petersburg, Florida (24.4%, $1,580)

Read more:

Zumper’s 2021 Annual Rent Report

Additional submission from Adwait: