Cities With The Highest Rent Growth In 2021, Ranked
Zumper's national rent report estimates that the median price of a one-bedroom apartment increased by 11.6 percent overt the past year. Half of the top ten cities with the highest increases are in Florida, which experts say is due to high demand and fierce competition among renters in hot markets.
- The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased by 38.29 percent in Miami to $2,280 over the past year, the highest increase in the country.
- New York City ranked fourth in rent increases — 32.4 percent over the past year — and at $3,190 has the highest median rent for a one-bedroom apartment among the top ten cities.
- Glendale, Arizona, has the cheapest median price for a one-bedroom unit in the top ten at $1,200, and had a 27.7 percent rent increase this year.
- Miami, Florida (YoY growth 38.29%, median one-bedroom rent $2,280)
- Tampa, Florida (38.1%, $1630)
- Orlando, Florida (32.8% $1,620)
- New York, New York (34.2%, $3,190)
- Glendale, Arizona (27.7%, $1,200)
- Jacksonville, Florida (27.1%, $1,220)
- Henderson, Nevada (25.2%, $1,590)
- Boise, Idaho (24.8%, $1,410)
- Mesa, Arizona (24.7%, $1,210)
- St. Petersburg, Florida (24.4%, $1,580)
