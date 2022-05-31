let me live
The Cities Where Rent Increased By More Than $1,000 In The Past Year
There are a lot of reasons why rent is rising across the country right now. For one, people are returning to the cities they left during the pandemic and making for a more competitive rental market.
On top of that, landlords and management companies that dropped their rates during the pandemic are bringing them back up to pre-pandemic rates or higher. And, of course, inflation has played a role in countless cost increases this year.
But when it comes to rent, there are a handful of cities where, on average, rent has increased by $1,000 or more. Rent.com gathered data on rent increases from 2021 to 2022 and charted them out.
First, here are the cities where average rent has increased by over $1,000 in the past year, from highest to lowest increase:
-
Jersey City, New Jersey: ↑ $1,533
-
New York, New York: ↑ $1,273
-
Austin, Texas: ↑ $1,162
-
Glendale, California: ↑ $1,064
-
Miami, Florida: ↑ $1,042
And here's a broader look at cities where rent has increased substantially from 2021 to 2022.
[Source: Rent.com]
