The Cities Where Rent Increased By More Than $1,000 In The Past Year

There are a lot of reasons why rent is rising across the country right now. For one, people are returning to the cities they left during the pandemic and making for a more competitive rental market.

On top of that, landlords and management companies that dropped their rates during the pandemic are bringing them back up to pre-pandemic rates or higher. And, of course, inflation has played a role in countless cost increases this year.

But when it comes to rent, there are a handful of cities where, on average, rent has increased by $1,000 or more. Rent.com gathered data on rent increases from 2021 to 2022 and charted them out.

First, here are the cities where average rent has increased by over $1,000 in the past year, from highest to lowest increase:

Jersey City, New Jersey: ↑ $1,533

New York, New York: ↑ $1,273

Austin, Texas: ↑ $1,162

Glendale, California: ↑ $1,064

Miami, Florida: ↑ $1,042

And here's a broader look at cities where rent has increased substantially from 2021 to 2022.

[Source: Rent.com]