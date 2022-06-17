HOME ALONE
In Which US Cities Can Renters Afford To Live Alone?
The Lede
Renting is expensive; usually, to be able to afford to live somewhere, renters have to move in with friends, partners or total strangers. SmartAsset has compared the 100 largest US cities — on factors such as rent costs, earnings, living costs and employment — to find out which cities are the most affordable for renters looking to live alone.
Key Details
- The top spot goes to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where rent for housing units with less than two bedrooms averages at $1,130, and the city's full-time workers earn an average of $55,754.
- In second place, Omaha, Nebraska, offers the 15th-lowest average rent for a studio or one-bedroom apartment at $837, while the average earnings for full-time workers is $49,171.
- Cincinnati, Ohio takes third place. The cost of living in the city is just $22,721, and 29 percent of its apartments have less than two bedrooms.