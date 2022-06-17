Popular
Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
In Which US Cities Can Renters Afford To Live Alone?
Some cities are far more affordable for solo renters than others.

The Lede

Renting is expensive; usually, to be able to afford to live somewhere, renters have to move in with friends, partners or total strangers. SmartAsset has compared the 100 largest US cities — on factors such as rent costs, earnings, living costs and employment — to find out which cities are the most affordable for renters looking to live alone.

Key Details

  • The top spot goes to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where rent for housing units with less than two bedrooms averages at $1,130, and the city's full-time workers earn an average of $55,754.
  • In second place, Omaha, Nebraska, offers the 15th-lowest average rent for a studio or one-bedroom apartment at $837, while the average earnings for full-time workers is $49,171.
  • Cincinnati, Ohio takes third place. The cost of living in the city is just $22,721, and 29 percent of its apartments have less than two bedrooms.

