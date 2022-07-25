Land yourself a bargain
Where Is The Cheapest Place To Buy Land In The US?
The Lede
Real estate site Compass Land USA has uncovered the cheapest places in the US to buy an acre of land in. Some counties have surprisingly inexpensive land up for grabs, but be warned: you get what you pay for. Often, Compass Land says, the cheapest land won't be the prettiest — and they might not even have utilities or road access. With that in mind, here is where you'll spend the least on an acre of land in the US.
Key Details
- According to Compass Land's research, Valencia County in New Mexico is home to the cheapest land. In this county, you can get an acre of land for as little as $799.
- Arizona's Apache County is the second cheapest place to buy land, with the lowest price for one acre at just $1,225.
- In third place is Jasper County in Mississippi, where an acre for land can be as cheap as $1,251.