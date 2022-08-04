These Are The Most Affordable Beach Towns To Buy A House In

Many of us dream of living by the sea, but if you pick the location wisely, it could be more achievable than you'd think. Comparing median house prices per square foot, PropertyShark has uncovered the cheapest towns and cities in the US to buy a home near the ocean.

The majority of affordable spots are located in the south, with most of them found in Florida, Mississippi and Texas. The rest are situated on the East Coast.

The Top 3 Cheapest Beach Destinations

The third most affordable area for homebuyers is Laguna Heights in Texas, where the median price per square foot is $88. Situated near the coastal lagoon Laguna Madre and the resort town of South Padre Island, Laguna Heights has a population of just over 3,000.

In second place is Pascagoula, Mississippi. This beach city of around 22,000 people offers homes near the ocean for as little as $66 per square foot.

The cheapest beach town of them all is Port Arthur in Texas. Here, the median cost of a house per square foot can be as low as $65.

PropertyShark also found that across the US, just five beach towns with more more than 100,000 residents have medians less than $150 per square foot: Corpus Christi in Texas, Mobile in Alabama, Palm Bay and Cape Coral in Florida, and Hampton in Virginia.

Image credit: Jess Loiterton / Pexels