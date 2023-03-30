Changes In American Home Ownership Across Generations, Between 2017 And 2022, Visualized

RentCafe looked at renter and owner households data across 260 US metro areas, and used the IPUMS Current Population Survey to determine how the home owning/renting habits of different generations have changed between 2017 and 2022. Their generations were broadly defined by the Pew Research Center.

According to one estimate, Millennials make up 22 percent, Baby Boomers make up 21 percent, Gen Z make up 20 percent, Gen X make up 19 percent, seniors make up five percent and children make up 13 percent of the total population.

Key Takeaways:

Millennials are both the largest renter generation, with 17.2 million renter households, and also became the largest group to transition from renter to owner-majority in 2022 — with 52 percent of them now owning.

Since 2017, Gen Z renters have increased by around 390 percent, roughly translating to 4.5 million renters.

Among America's 50 largest metros, Millennial homeowners increased significantly in Richmond (VA), Las Vegas (NV) and Milwaukee (WI), whereas two areas had a decrease: Cincinnati (OH) and Buffalo (NY).

Via RentCafe.

