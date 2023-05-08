Popular
WEIGHING THE OPTIONS

The Difference Between Average Mortgage And Rental Costs In America's Biggest Cities

The average mortgage in America's largest cities is higher than the rental costs, except for six of the 600 cities analyzed in this study.
SmartAsset calculated the net difference in housing costs across 600 American cities to see which ones had cheaper average mortgages over rental costs. They compared mortgage costs from the 2021 American Community Survey, which accounted median monthly housings costs in units that were owner-occupied and had a mortgage. The same dataset provided rental information, including the gross median rent for renter-occupied units.

While this analysis excluded auxiliary costs of homeownership, such as legal and agent fees, bank closing costs and more, it showed that the average mortgage was cheaper for a person in just 0.01 percent (or six) of the 600 cities studied. They were: Surprise (AZ), Deltona (FL), Palm Bay (FL), Avondale (AZ), Kissimmee (FL) and Palm Coast (FL). The gap between average rent and mortgage was highest in Berkeley (CA), where it was $2,044, and a mortgage would generally cost twice the average rental.

The dollar difference in America's ten largest cities (by population):

City Average mortgage Average rent Price difference
New York, NY $2,848 $1,602 $1,246
Los Angeles, CA $2,972 $1,703 $1,269
Chicago, IL $2,029 $1,240 $789
Houston, TX $1,870 $1,120 $750
Phoenix, AZ $1,583 $1,293 $290
Philadelphia, PA $1,396 $1,181 $215
San Antonio, TX $1,524 $1,123 $401
San Diego, CA $2,777 $1,962 $815
Dallas, TX $1,902 $1,213 $689
San Jose, CA $3,490 $2,328 $1,162


Via SmartAsset.

[Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash]

