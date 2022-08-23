Popular
AHOY!

Someone Is Selling A Pirate Ship Boat House. Here's A Peek Inside

One for all the salty seadogs out there.

There's a lot of weird and wonderful homes out there — and this is absolutely one of them. It's a boat house designed to look like a pirate ship, and it could be yours for $49,000.

pirate ship boat

Advertised on Facebook, this unique home is located on Virginia's Potomac River, and comes complete with (pretend) cannons and a whole load of skeleton friends.

So, if it's your dream to go swashbuckling on the high seas with a crew of pirate pals... this is probably the closest you're going to get.


Via @zillowgonewild. Images via Daniel Corder on Facebook.

