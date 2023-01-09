The Best (And Worst) US States To Raise A Family, Mapped

When it comes to finding the right place to raise a family, there are a lot of factors involved: from housing affordability and proximity to a good school to crime levels, the list is long. Luckily, the folks over at WalletHub have conducted some research that might make deciding where to settle down that bit easier.

Comparing the 50 states on numerous indicators of family-friendliness — from the quality of public schools to the number of attractions — WalletHub ranked America's best and worst states for families.

Top Three Best States For Families

Massachusetts scored highest overall, ranking second-best for both affordability and education and childcare. In second place is Minnesota, coming fifth for socioeconomic indicators and seventh for affordability. The third-best state is New York, which boasted the second-highest ranking for family fun.

Top Three Worst States For Families

Mississippi ranked lowest of all the states, taking last place for socioeconomics and health and safety, as well as second-to-last for family fun. The second-lowest score went to New Mexico, which ranked the worst overall for education and childcare. The third-worst state according to WalletHub is West Virginia, with the lowest score for family fun of all 50 states.

Via WalletHub.

[Image credit: Jonathan Borba]