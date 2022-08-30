The Best (And Worst) US State Capitals To Live In

Between 2020 and 2021, 4.4 million people in the US moved to a different state. But which state capitals should you move to, and which ones should perhaps be avoided?

SmartAsset compared and scored all 50 state capitals — on factors such as employment, education, affordability, leisure and safety — to find out which rank highest and lowest for liveability.

Top Three State Capitals

Pierre, South Dakota ranks first on the list, scoring highest of all the state capitals for employment, education and affordability. The city also has the second-lowest unemployment rate at 1.9 percent, and the fourth-highest income after housing costs at just over $58,100. The second-best city to live in is Madison, Wisconsin, where leisure and safety rank the highest. SmartAsset also scored the city 85.38 points out of 100 for employment and education. In third place is Lincoln, Nebraska, where the unemployment rate is fifth lowest at 2.4 percent (as of June 2022) and it also scores high for employment, education and affordability.

Bottom Three State Capitals

According to SmartAsset, the worst state capital to live in is Dover, Delaware. This city scored zero points for employment and education, and received just 16.83 points for affordability. Second-worst is Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which scored 12.28 points for employment and education and 19.80 for affordability. Little Rock, Arkansas, was the forty-eighth placed city on the list. It ranks lowest among state capitals for leisure and safety, and received a low score of 26.32 for employment and education.

Via SmartAsset.

[Image credit: Richard Hurd / Flickr]