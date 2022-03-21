SCORING A HOME RUN
The Best Metro Areas To Purchase An Investment Home In, Ranked
The Lede
SmartAsset crunched the numbers (starting in 1997) using two main factors: stability (the probability of a >5 percent price decline in the first decade of purchase) and price growth (total growth in home prices) to determine which metro areas had the best returns on home investments. Here's what they found.
Key Details
- The Austin, Round Rock and Georgetown area in Texas has increased in price by 368 percent since 1997, followed by Boulder (277 percent), Midland (266 percent), Odessa (247 percent) and Fort Collins (242 percent).
- Investment wise, homes in Austin, Texas, have investment returns (14.72 percent per year) greater than the 9.35 percent S&P 500 return.
- Other cities' gains that have grown faster than the S&P index include Boulder, Colorado, Midland, Texas, Rapid City, South Dakota and Fort Collins, Colorado.