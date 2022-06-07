a breath of fresh air
Where To Live And Work If You Love The Outdoors
1.2k reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via smartasset.com
The Lede
SmartAsset conducted a study of 96 large cities to find out where in the US is best suited for outdoor enthusiasts in terms of liveability, employment, and outdoor access.
Key Details
- Florida's St. Petersburg takes the top spot, with an unemployment rate of just 2.4 percent, the 13th lowest daily average air pollution and a good amount of parkland at 17.64 percent.
- Madison, Wisconsin is second-best, with 1.47 nature parks and campsites per 100,000 residents. Over a tenth of the city's commuters bike or walk to work.
- Third is Anchorage, Alaska, ranked highest for how much of the city is parkland (over 84 percent). Outdoor recreation businesses make up 3.2 percent of the city's economy.
